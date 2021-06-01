MARKET NEWS

Hyundai Motor India total sales dip 48% to 30,703 units in May over April

June 01, 2021 / 05:54 PM IST
Source: Reuters

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Tuesday reported total sales of 30,703 units in May, a decline of 48 percent from 59,203 units it had sold in April this year as coronavirus-induced restrictions across states hit dispatches to dealers.

Domestic sales stood at 25,001 units last month as against 49,002 units in April, a dip of 49 percent.

Exports were at 5,702 units last month, down 44 percent from 10,201 units in April, the company said in a statement.
