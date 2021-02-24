English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
#Ep 5: The Consistent Compounders Show :Stay tuned to catch Saurabh Mukherjea in conversation with Sohini Andani, Fund Manager, SBI Mutual Fund.
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto

Hyundai Motor India to enter 7-seater premium SUV space in India with Alcazar launch this year

The Hyundai Alcazar will offer customers upscale mobility, be it for business travel or families travelling together, the company said in a statement.

PTI
February 24, 2021 / 05:34 PM IST
Source: Reuters

Source: Reuters

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Wednesday said it will enter the seven-seater premium SUV segment in India with the global debut of its Alcazar model this year.

The Hyundai Alcazar will offer customers upscale mobility, be it for business travel or families travelling together, the company said in a statement.

HMIL Managing Director and CEO S S Kim said, "The year 2021 will add a new chapter in HMIL history, as we gear-up to enter and redefine a new segment."

As Hyundai completes 25 years in the country, he said, "We will re-emphasise our commitment to Indian customers with the global debut of Hyundai Alcazar that is 'Made in India' and 'Made First for India'."

The Hyundai Alcazar will enter the seven-seater SUV segment, where the existing players include Mahindra XUV500, newly launched Tata Safari and MG Hector Plus, among others.

Close

HMIL said the Alcazar has been inspired by royal lineage of castles and palaces, denoting grandeur, spaciousness and solidity. It is targeted at sophisticated, innovative and tech savvy customers.

It, however, did not disclose further details of the upcoming product.
PTI
TAGS: #Auto #Business #Hyundai Alcazar #Hyundai Motor India #Technology
first published: Feb 24, 2021 05:33 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Pitfalls to steer clear of this tax-saving season

Simply Save | Pitfalls to steer clear of this tax-saving season

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.