Hyundai Exter announces pre-booking of the SUV across India

Furthermore, the booking can also be made online by visiting the brand’s e-commerce portal.

Hyundai India announced the opening of pre-bookings for the Exter micro-SUV throughout the country. The vehicle can be booked by paying a token amount of Rs 11,000 any dealership of the company across India.

Furthermore, the booking can also be made online by visiting the brand’s e-commerce portal.

Mr Tarun Garg, COO of Hyundai Motor India commented on the occasion. ““We are glad to announce the commencement of bookings for our latest new SUV - Hyundai EXTER. With this new SUV, we are venturing into a new segment that further enhances HMI’s position as a full range SUV manufacturer. Considering the aspirations and lifestyle of Gen Z customers, Hyundai EXTER will provide unique and exciting experiences for new age customers. Packed with breakthrough technology and advanced features, Hyundai EXTER is going to disrupt the segment while catering to versatile needs of our customers,” he stated.