Honda launches Forza 350 maxi-scooter in Thailand; India launch possible

Honda just unveiled two variants of the Forza 350 maxi scooter in Thailand. The scooter does get updated for the new model year, but very little has actually changed.

The new Forza gets a 329.6cc liquid cooled single-cylinder, but Honda has not yet made any announcement about the output figures. The older 297cc produced 25.1 PS and 27.2 Nm, so expect higher figures than these.

In terms of design, there is not much to tell. Apart from the height and ground clearance, there’s not much to talk about. Kerb weight, however, has risen by 2 kg.

Honda has also moved the radiator to the front of the bike. This helps with better cooling and also allows for better weight distribution.

The Forza gets some fascinating features such as Honda Selectable Torque Control (fancy words for traction control), electrically adjustable windscreen, USB charging, ABS and cargo space for two helmets.

As for India, Honda sold a few units of the Forza 300 to gauge customers' response and has already confirmed its launch for the end of this year. If it does, expect a hefty price tag for the premium offering. In Thailand, the Honda Forza 350 gets two variants. The standard is priced at 1,73,500while the Touring variant is priced at 1,82,900