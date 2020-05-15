App
Last Updated : May 15, 2020 07:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

HMSI retails over 21,000 two-wheelers in one week of resuming operation

Around 45 percent of the company's dealers and 30 percent of its total network touch points have now reopened, it added.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) on Friday said it has retailed over 21,000 two-wheelers since resuming operations this week. Besides, nearly 2.5 lakh customers have got their two-wheelers serviced at the company's dealerships and authorised service outlets across the country, HMSI said in a statement.

Around 45 percent of the company's dealers and 30 percent of its total network touch points have now reopened, it added.

"With ready availability of six of India's favourite BS-VI products, we are seeing increasing take off in retails by the day," HMSI Director – Sales and Marketing Yadvinder Singh Guleria said.

Growing number of vehicles reporting at touch points for servicing is a testimony to customers' trust and assurance in the company's network readiness to serve them while taking care of new hygiene and social distancing norms, he added.

The company has introduced various retail finance schemes as the next step to give more peace of mind to prospective customers, Guleria said.

HMSI has over 6,000 strong sales and service outlets across the country, including more than 1,000 dealerships.

First Published on May 15, 2020 06:58 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India #Technology

