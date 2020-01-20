Hero Electric Flash e-scooter now available at a starting price of INR 29,990

Hero electric just made its cheapest offering even more affordable. The company is offering a limited time discount of Rs 7,088 on the Flash, with the new price beginning at Rs 29,990. The company has also announced Paytm benefits of up to Rs 10,500 on its range of e-scooters.

The Flash is the company’s low-cost offering which is aimed at young and first-time buyers of electric two-wheelers. It has a 48V battery which powers a 550W BLDC motor. It gives the e-scooter a top speed of 40kmph and requires a charging time of four to five hours.

It has a young and modern design with spacious seats, LED headlights, mobile charging, and regenerative braking. It has a kerb weight of 69 kilograms, making it easily maneuverable for young riders.

The Flash is available across all dealerships of Hero electric.