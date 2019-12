Here's how Delhi's EV policy will encourage the purchase of e-bikes

In a bid to improve the atmospheric condition of the city, the Delhi government recently passed a new electric vehicle policy. This will allow the citizens to adopt electric vehicles easily and transition from the internal combustion engine (ICE) to a fully electric vehicle.

The government has planned to set up around 250 public charging stations, as well as battery swapping stations across the city. It will also emphasize on two-wheelers and commercial vehicles, as they are the primary contributors to air pollution.

Electric vehicles in Delhi have also been exempted from road tax or registration charges, while the government has also added a subsidy of Rs 5,500 per kWh of battery capacity. This will greatly reduce the price of the upcoming electric vehicles.

For example, the Revolt RV400 has a battery pack of 3.24kWh, which gives it a subsidy close to Rs 18,000. The government has also allowed electric two-wheelers to operate as taxis, while major last-mile service providers like food delivery and e-commerce logistics partner. It aims to have 50 percent electric vehicles in its fleet by March 23 and fully turn electric by 2025.