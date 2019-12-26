Here's how Delhi's EV policy will encourage the purchase of e-bikes

In a bid to improve the atmospheric condition of the city, the Delhi government recently passed a new electric vehicle policy. This will allow the citizens to adopt electric vehicles easily and transition from the internal combustion engine (ICE) to a fully electric vehicle.

The government has planned to set up around 250 public charging stations, as well as battery swapping stations across the city. It will also emphasize on two-wheelers and commercial vehicles, as they are the primary contributors to air pollution.

Electric vehicles in Delhi have also been exempted from road tax or registration charges, while the government has also added a subsidy of Rs 5,500 per kWh of battery capacity. This will greatly reduce the price of the upcoming electric vehicles.