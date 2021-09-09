MARKET NEWS

Ford to shut down both manufacturing plants in India

This is the second major exit of local manufacturing operations in India by a global automotive brand in less than four years.

Moneycontrol News
September 09, 2021 / 03:17 PM IST
 
 
Ford Motor Company has decided to pull the plug on its manufacturing operations in India. The US auto major will shut down both its manufacturing plants in India following years of struggle.

This is the second major exit of local manufacturing operations in India by a global automotive brand. US giant General Motors, which entered India just a  few years before Ford, stopped selling cars in India in 2017.

When contacted, the Ford India communications team did not respond to queries about the companies India operations.

Ford has been a loss-making local entity burdened further by the Covid-19 disruption, and a dated product portfolio. As of July, Ford was operating at just around 20 percent of the installed capacity of 450,000 units that it has across both the plants, as per data shared by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers.

Having entered India in the mid-1990s Ford has struggled to make a mark in the India automotive space despite more than two decades of existence. At just 1.57 percent market share, Ford ranked ninth on the list of India’s biggest car makers. Ford sells five models in India – Figo, Aspire, Freestyle, EcoSport, Endeavour – in the price band of Rs 7.75 to Rs 33.81 lakh.

Ford tried to change fortunes in India with the proposed handshake with SUV-specialist Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) a few years ago. The plan was to share manufacturing plants with M&M besides joint development of products and technologies.

The two companies discussed it for two years before forming a joint venture agreement October 2019. This JV was to house both of Ford’s India plants (excluding the engine making plant).

But in January 2021 both companies decided against going ahead with the partnership driven by the disruption caused by the pandemic. Instead of infusing funds for the joint venture with Ford which was Rs 1400 crore, M&M routed the investment towards its own electric mobility programme.

After this breakup Ford started dialogue with a number of parties offering its vehicle making plants and thereby become a contract manufacturer. However, the company did not generate any interest.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)
