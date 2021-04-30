Ford Motor to donate 50 lakh surgical masks, 1 lakh N95 masks to help fight COVID-19 in India

An employee cleans a Ford car at a dealership of Genser company in Moscow, Russia, February 14, 2017. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov - RTSYMQG

American auto major Ford Motor Company on Friday said it is donating 50 lakh surgical masks, 1 lakh N95 masks and 50,000 gowns to help fight the surge of COVID-19 cases in India.

The company further said Ford Fund is also donating USD 200,000 (around Rs 1.5 crore) to support organisations providing essential COVID-19 relief in India and Brazil.

"To help mitigate the surge of coronavirus cases in India, @Ford is donating 5 million surgical masks, 100K N95 masks and 50K gowns to the area," Ford said in a tweet.

In addition, it said, "Ford Fund is donating USD 200,000 to support organizations providing essential COVID-19 relief in India and Brazil."

India is currently reeling under a devastating second wave of the pandemic.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

According to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday, the country saw 3,86,452 new coronavirus infections in a span of 24 hours, the highest single-day rise so far. With it the total tally of COVID-19 cases reached 1,87,62,976, while active cases crossed the 31-lakh mark.

As per the data updated at 8 am, the death toll increased to 2,08,330 with 3,498 daily new fatalities.