First Norton bikes to roll out before September: TVS Motor

The company’s new facility at Solar Park, UK, is expected to produce 8,000 high-end premium motorcycles every year. The 1,200cc, 200bhp Norton V4 SS model will be the first product to be launched after Norton’s takeover by TVS.

Swaraj Baggonkar
July 06, 2021 / 10:57 AM IST
Norton Commando 961 Classic

Norton Commando 961 Classic

 
 
TVS Motor Company is set to start production of Norton motorcycles from a brand-new facility before the end of the first half of this year, less than 18 months after taking over the British company.

Work on the Solar Park facility, Solihull, near Coventry, is expected to be completed soon. It is expected to produce 8,000 high-end premium motorcycles every year. The 1,200cc, 200bhp Norton V4 SS model will be the first product to be launched after the takeover by TVS.

The Norton acquisition

Norton is one of the world’s oldest (123 years) motorcycle brands and one of the most popular British motorcycle brands of all times. It was bought by TVS in April 2020 in an all-cash deal of GBP 16 million. This is also TVS’s first acquisition of a motorcycle manufacturer.

“During FY 2020-21, Norton focussed on building a new brand vision and strategy, enhancing organisational strength, establishing supply chain network, product readiness, product planning and marketing strategy. Production and sales from the new facility will commence during the first half of FY2021-22,” said TVS Motor Company in its latest annual report.

The Chennai-based company’s annual report further added that The Norton Motorcycle Co. reported a loss of nearly Rs 76 crore for FY21.

In May this year, TVS announced the appointment of Robert Hentschel as Chief Executive Officer and Vittorio Urciuoli as Chief Technical Officer of Norton. John Russell, the former managing director of Harley-Davidson Europe, stepped down from his role as interim CEO of Norton.

Indian bike manufacturers ride abroad

Over the recent years, Indian two-wheeler companies have shown keen interest in popular and established bike-making companies abroad. Conglomerate Mahindra & Mahindra launched Czech, gave rebirth to Jawa bikes even as work goes on the BSA brand of the UK as well as bikes under the Yezdi brand.

Hero MotoCorp, India’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, has forged a partnership with the world’s most popular cruiser bike brand Harley-Davidson. Bajaj Auto has partnerships with Austria’s KTM and the UK’s Triumph Motorcycles. TVS also has a strategic partnership with BMW Motorrad to develop and manufacture sub-500cc bikes both for the domestic and global markets. The company has produced 83,592 units of BMW 310cc motorcycles till date.
Tags: #Auto #Business #Technology #TVS Motor Company
first published: Jul 6, 2021 10:57 am

