Facelifted Volkswagen Polo teased ahead of international debut

Volkswagen Polo teased ahead of debut

Volkswagen is all set to debut the facelifted Polo hatchback on April 22. And now, the company has given us a teaser.

The sixth-gen Polo has been around since 2017 and a mid-generation update has been on the cards. The sixth-gen Polo is bigger than the fifth-gen Polo that currently sells in India and also features more tech as well as a new platform.

Except for the front fascia of the new hatchback, the teaser doesn’t betray a lot of detail. From what we can see, the headlamps have been tweaked a bit to look sharper and a new design has been carved out for the DRLs. Moreover, these DRLs now run along the grill to meet the VW badge at the centre.

As for design features, we could also expect more revisions to the bumpers and the tail lamps. On the inside, there could be new tech as well. The sixth-gen Polo is based on the new MQB A0 platform and is specced with an option between a 1-litre EVO engine and a 1-litre TSI engine. This could see an update as well as a new hybrid system.

In India, the Volkswagen Polo is still sold in its fifth-generation form. Of course, there have been upgrades and new engines to keep up with competition, but the hatchback is getting very old, very fast. The company has spoken about bringing in a new Volkswagen Polo to the Indian market, but don’t expect it to happen for at least another few years.