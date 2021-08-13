MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
LIVE NOW:Experts are discussing circular economy for a sustainable future at ‘The Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021’- Karnataka Roundtable
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto

Eicher Motors lines up Rs 500 crore capex for FY22 but warns of chip shortages

Though it has a strong order book, Eicher's Royal Enfield division will not be able to deliver bikes in time for the festive season because of the semiconductor shortage. Other automakers, including Mahindra & Mahindra, Renault, Nissan, Ford and a third-party manufacturer for Maruti Suzuki, have also been forced to cut production due to the chip shortage.

Swaraj Baggonkar
August 13, 2021 / 03:15 PM IST
At around 44,000 units in July, Royal Enfield, the leisure bike brand, is operating at almost half its optimum output, which is at 80,000 units a month. The brand has been unable to increase production due to a chip shortage, which has also forced it to defer the launch of new products. (Image: Royal Enfield)

At around 44,000 units in July, Royal Enfield, the leisure bike brand, is operating at almost half its optimum output, which is at 80,000 units a month. The brand has been unable to increase production due to a chip shortage, which has also forced it to defer the launch of new products. (Image: Royal Enfield)

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Eicher Motors, maker of Royal Enfield motorbikes as well as VE trucks and buses, has readied capital expenditure of a little over Rs 500 crore for FY22. But supply chain shortages, including a shortfall in semiconductors, are preventing the company from ramping up production, said Siddhartha Lal, Managing Director, Eicher Motors,

“The demand situation looks promising. We will be growing our supply situation in October-November. Production will not be as much as we would have liked because of chip shortages, which will continue into the second half. But we will see an improvement in the next quarter,” said Lal.

At around 44,000 units in July, Royal Enfield, the leisure bike brand, is operating at almost half its optimum output, which is at 80,000 units a month.

Launches delayed

The brand has been unable to increase production due to a chip shortage, which has also forced it to defer the launch of new products.

Close

Related stories

“We had a capex of just over Rs 500 crore last year and we are looking to have a similar amount for this year. There are shortages and they are affecting our plans but it’s not by a tremendous amount. We don’t have any major issues. There may be a couple of months' delay in launches due to supply issues,” Lal added.

The semiconductor shortage has made the auto industry cut down on production and even take unscheduled production holidays. Suzuki Motor Gujarat (third-party manufacturer for Maruti Suzuki), Mahindra & Mahindra, Renault, Nissan and Ford are some of the companies that were forced to shut production due to the chip shortage.

Pune-based Bajaj Auto has also lost production of the KTM range of bikes due to the semiconductor shortage.

Strong order book

Though he did not provide a specific number, Lal claimed that Royal Enfield is sitting on a ‘very good’ order book but it will not be executed in time for the festival months.

“We have an order book we can’t fully execute for the festive season. This is pretty obvious to us now,” Lal added.

Royal Enfield sells motorcycles under six brands — Bullet, Classic, Meteor 350, Himalayan, Continental GT and Interceptor 650 — in the domestic and global markets. The last new-model launch by the brand was the Meteor 350 in November 2020.

Lal added that Eicher Motors will have to relook at price hikes if raw material prices begin to inch up again. The company increased prices in July to negate the impact of the input cost rise. Raw material prices, however, have started to taper off, noted Eicher Motor executives.
Swaraj Baggonkar
Tags: #Auto #Business #Royal Enfield #Technology
first published: Aug 13, 2021 03:15 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is the online-proctored-exam system the new normal?

Future Wise | Is the online-proctored-exam system the new normal?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.