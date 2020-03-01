App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Mar 01, 2020 02:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus impact: MG Motor Feb retail sales take hit due to component supply constraints

MG Motor India product portfolio comprises two models -- SUV Hector and ZS EV.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

MG Motor India on Sunday reported retail sales of 1,376 units in February, hit by component supply constraints from coronavirus hit-China and other locations. The company had retailed 3,130 units in January.

MG Motor's sales last month included 158 units of ZS EV, the carmaker's latest product offering, the company said in a statement.

The company had launched ZS EV at an introductory price of Rs 20.88 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

MG Motor said it has already received 3,000 bookings till date – outpacing the total number of EV cars sold in India in 2019.

"The MG ZS EV has received a stupendous response in its debut month, with over 150 units delivered to our customers already," MG Motor India Director – Sales Rakesh Sidana said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the unforeseen coronavirus outbreak has severely affected the company's European and Chinese supply chains, disrupting its production and impacting sales in February, he added.

The disruption in sales will continue through March, Sidana said.

"We are working towards stabilising the situation and are hopeful that reasonable normalcy will be restored by the end of March," he added.

First Published on Mar 1, 2020 12:23 pm

tags #MG Hector

