Citroen C5 Aircross bookings open: Check how to book, price and other details

In just a few short weeks from now, French automaker Citroen is all set to fully launch the new C5 Aircross. In the lead up to that event, the company has also opened up bookings for the SUV.

The C5 Aircross has been one of the most awaited SUVs over the past year seeing as how it was supposed to be Citroen’s entry into the Indian market. The initial launch was first expected to be in 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic and resulting lockdowns made sure that didn’t happen.

The C5 Aircross will be available in two variants, Feel and Shine. Standard kit includes auto wipers, auto headlamps, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment, dual-zone climate control, and safety features such as six airbags, traction control and electronic stability control. The Shine variant on the other hand adds in LED headlamps and a panoramic sunroof.

The Aircross will also incorporate Citroen’s Advanced Comfort Programme. This includes an Air Quality System, three independently adjustable rear seats (adjustable for leg-space and recline). But most important has to be the Citroen developed suspension. Called Progressive Hydraulic Cushions, the Citroen senses and smoothens out large as well as minor bumps and imperfections in the road surface.

Powering the Aircross will be a 2-litre 4-cylinder diesel engine that produces 177PS and 400Nm. Transmission duties are handled by an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Bookings for the Aircross are being accepted at Rs 50,000. Customers can head over to the website or visit any of the La Maison Citroen showrooms for the full experience.

For anyone booking the C5 Aircross between March 1 and April 6, Citroen is also offering a 5-year/50,000km maintenance package. This requires owners to take delivery of the car by June 30 and covers replacement of parts that are specified in the service schedule.

As for full pricing of the Citroen C5 Aircross, expect a figure around the Rs 30 lakh mark.