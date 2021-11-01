Chip shortage drags car sales 21% downhill in October

live bse live

A shortage in the availability of semiconductors yet again turned into a major hurdle with two of the country’s three biggest carmakers, who control 70 percent of the market, slowing down in October sales.

Total domestic passenger vehicle sales during the month by nine manufacturers dropped 21 percent to 238,679 units as against 302,170 units a year back. The drop in volumes comes amid the industry sitting on pending orders of more than 350,000 units.

Maruti Suzuki, the country’s largest carmaker, posted 33 percent plunge in wholesale volumes of passenger vehicles in October to 108,991 units as it ran out of semiconductors. The Delhi-based company and its contract manufacturing company had cut production in October by 40 percent because of the chip shortage.

India’s second commonest car on the road, Hyundai, reported a 34 percent on-year drop in volumes to 37,021 units in October. Hyundai Motor India had managed to keep the chip shortage issue at bay for long, but October numbers show that it has finally crippled its output.

Tata Motors, the third in terms of volumes, sold 33925 units in October, making a 44 percent growth over the year-ago period. The rolled-out fleet included 1,586 electric vehicles.

SUV specialist Mahindra & Mahindra posted 8 percent growth in volumes in October to 20,130 units as against last year. Though it was one of the first to be impacted by the semiconductor shortage, it adopted a host of measures in the last few months to mitigate the threat.

“Demand for vehicles across our product portfolio remains robust. We have received an unprecedented response for XUV700 and, as per our commitment, we have commenced deliveries of the petrol variant to customers. The supply chain issues around semi-conductor-related parts continues to be dynamic as we focus on managing the situation in the short term,” said Veejay Nakra, Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Division, M&M.

Korean automotive brand Kia reported a 22 percent drop in volumes during October to 16,331 units over last year. The drop can be attributed to the chip shortage, though Kia India has not officially spoken on this yet.

Volumes of Toyota Kirloskar remained flat at 12,440 units, a growth of 0.54 percent, during October. The Bengaluru-based company claims to have seen a constant rise in demand.

“Demand in the market has been robust in the last few months and this can be attributed to various factors, besides pent-up demand. Customer orders too have been on a constant rise, restoring normalcy in demand trends when compared to pre-COVID times,” Wiseline Sigamani, Associate General Manager, Sales and Strategic Marketing at TKM, said.

MG Motor skidded 24 percent to a sales figure of 2,863 units in October. The decline, which was mainly due to the chip shortage, comes on the back of a sell-out of the first batch of Astor and 4000 pending orders for the Hector and 600 bookings for the ZS EV and Gloster.

“The global chip shortage has hampered production, resulting in lower sales. The challenge to ensure timely deliveries is likely to persist through November and December and we expect this to get better in Q1 next year,” MG Motor said.