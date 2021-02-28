BSVI BMW R nineT and R nineT Scrambler launched in India

BMW has launched the R nineT and R nineT Scrambler in India priced at Rs 18.5 lakh and Rs 16.75 lakh respectively. Both bikes are now BS-VI compliant and design changes are left at a minimum.

While the overall silhouette of the bikes remains familiar to the older bikes, there have been a few updates added. The instrument cluster is a new circular unit with an analogue speedometer and integrated indicators. The headlamp, too, is an all-LED unit now.

Powering both, the R nineT and the R nineT Scrambler is a 1,170cc 2-cylinder boxer engine. The upgrade to the new BSVI norms has dropped the power figures, but not significantly. The engine now produces 109 PS at 7,250 rpm and 116 Nm at 6,000 rpm. It gets two riding modes – Rain and Road, both offering different throttle stability control sensitivities.

Commenting on the launch, Vikram Pawah, President BMW Group India, said, “The new BMW R nineT and the new BMW R nineT Scrambler are an expression of a timeless motorcycling culture that celebrates pure riding, sportiness and yet absolutely stands apart in its design and appeal. Deriving its charm from the past, it delivers the ultimate riding pleasure of today. We are delighted to add yet another exciting new facet to the BMW Motorrad heritage world of experience in India, one that inspires nostalgia among enthusiasts to this day.”

Both the R nineT and the R nineT Scrambler will be available in a variety of colours along with a list of accessories sold through the BMW Motorrad dealerships.