BS-VI Toyota Camry Hybrid launched in India; check price and features

Toyota has launched the BS-VI compliant Camry Hybrid in a single fully loaded variant in India priced at Rs 37.88 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai).

There has been an increase of about Rs 93,000 due to compliance with new norms.

Camry is only rivalled by the Skoda Superb in the Indian market, which is also due for an emissions norms upgrade. It is powered by the same 2.5-litre petrol engine mated to an electric motor.

The combined output of the two engines is rated at 221 PS with the internal combustion engine producing 178 PS of power and 221 Nm of torque and the electric motor churning out 120 PS and 202 Nm of torque.

Visually there are no changes from the BS-IV variant. It retains the flowy design language with bold sharp lines running across the hood and the sides of the car.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

As for the features, as we said the car is available in a single fully loaded variant and as such gets all the bells and whistles as standard. This includes the touchscreen infotainment system, entertainment system controls in the rear armrest, head-up display, three-zone climate control, adjustable rear seats and 8-way adjustable front seats with lumbar support and a sun roof. The car also gets LED projector headlamps with auto-levelling, LED DRLs and LED tail lamps, rain-sensing wipers, cruise control, and nine airbags and a tyre pressure monitoring system for safety among others.