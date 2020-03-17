BS-VI Skoda Karoq bookings start, deliveries to begin soon

Skoda India has opened up bookings for the new Skoda Karoq SUV for a token amount of Rs 50,000. The car is scheduled to launch soon with deliveries starting as early as May 6.

The new BS-VI compliant Karoq is based on the same platform as the upcoming Volkswagen T-Roc which is set to launch on March 18. The A0 IN platform has been tweaked to suit the Indian automotive scene but will come via the completely built up (CBU) route. Skoda plans to take full advantage of the 2,500 unit import rule allowing limited numbers to be sold in our market without the need for homologation.

In terms of dimensions, the Karoq fits neatly in the mid-sized SUV space, but will actually go up against the likes of the Jeep Compass, Honda CR-V and the Hyundai Tucson compact SUVs.

On the powertrain front, the Karoq will only be available with a 1.5 TSI petrol engine that churns out 150 PS of maximum power and 250 Nm of peak torque. It will come mated to a seven-speed DCT automatic transmission that sends power to the front wheels. There is a 4X4 option available internationally, but that will not be making its way to the Indian market.

On the inside, we expect to see a lot of tech as only the fully loaded variant will be available for purchase. The Karoq gets the virtual cockpit digital instrument cluster, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, nine airbags for safety, dual-zone climate control and a panoramic sunroof.

As mentioned earlier, bookings have commenced for a refundable amount of Rs 50,000 with deliveries starting from May 6, 2020. Prices have yet to be announced, but expect the SUV to retail in the range of Rs 20-24 lakh.