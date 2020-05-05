App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : May 05, 2020 01:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BS-VI Hyundai Venue petrol variants mileage lower than outgoing BS-IV version

Hyundai’s compact SUV may have gotten an all-new diesel engine for its BS-VI upgrade, but the petrol engines are the same old 1.2-litre and 1-litre turbo-petrol motors upgraded for the new norms.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) has just announced the fuel efficiency figures of the new BS-VI compliant Venue in its petrol form and it’s not too encouraging.

Hyundai’s compact SUV may have gotten an all-new diesel engine for its BS-VI upgrade, but the petrol engines are the same old 1.2-litre and 1-litre turbo-petrol motors upgraded for the new norms.

The new figures are really nothing to scoff at and the whole process was expected to lower fuel efficiency from the beginning. According to ARAI, the 1.2-litre petrol will deliver a fuel efficiency of 17.3 km/l which is 0.22 km/l lower than the outgoing BS-IV version.

Close

The turbo-petrol on the other hand is available with two transmission options. The 6-speed manual delivers 18.1 km/l while the 7-speed dual-clutch transmission offers 18 km/l. This is lower by 0.17 km/l and 0.15 km/l respectively.

related news

Along with the update, Hyundai has given the Venue a cosmetic update and  some more features such as an alternator management system, tyre pressure monitoring system and an additional 12 V outlet.

The 2020 Hyundai Venue gets a starting price of Rs 6.50 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and competes against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300 and the upcoming Kia Sonet.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 5, 2020 01:46 pm

tags #Auto #Hyundai #Hyundai Venue #Technology

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Centre rubbishes claim that it will provide Rs 50,000 to each ration card holder

Centre rubbishes claim that it will provide Rs 50,000 to each ration card holder

Abbott to bring COVID-19 antibody test to India by May-end

Abbott to bring COVID-19 antibody test to India by May-end

Coronavirus pandemic | Fresh lot of rapid antibody test kits to arrive soon

Coronavirus pandemic | Fresh lot of rapid antibody test kits to arrive soon

most popular

Delhi government raises VAT on fuel; petrol price up by Rs 1.6/litre, diesel by Rs 7.1

Delhi government raises VAT on fuel; petrol price up by Rs 1.6/litre, diesel by Rs 7.1

PE giant Silver Lake buys stake in Reliance Jio for Rs 5,655.75 crore, at higher valuation than Facebook deal

PE giant Silver Lake buys stake in Reliance Jio for Rs 5,655.75 crore, at higher valuation than Facebook deal

Sell in May and go Away? 10-year data suggests otherwise

Sell in May and go Away? 10-year data suggests otherwise

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.