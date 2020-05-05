BS-VI Hyundai Venue petrol variants mileage lower than outgoing BS-IV version

The Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) has just announced the fuel efficiency figures of the new BS-VI compliant Venue in its petrol form and it’s not too encouraging.

Hyundai’s compact SUV may have gotten an all-new diesel engine for its BS-VI upgrade, but the petrol engines are the same old 1.2-litre and 1-litre turbo-petrol motors upgraded for the new norms.

The new figures are really nothing to scoff at and the whole process was expected to lower fuel efficiency from the beginning. According to ARAI, the 1.2-litre petrol will deliver a fuel efficiency of 17.3 km/l which is 0.22 km/l lower than the outgoing BS-IV version.

The turbo-petrol on the other hand is available with two transmission options. The 6-speed manual delivers 18.1 km/l while the 7-speed dual-clutch transmission offers 18 km/l. This is lower by 0.17 km/l and 0.15 km/l respectively.

Along with the update, Hyundai has given the Venue a cosmetic update and some more features such as an alternator management system, tyre pressure monitoring system and an additional 12 V outlet.

The 2020 Hyundai Venue gets a starting price of Rs 6.50 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and competes against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300 and the upcoming Kia Sonet.