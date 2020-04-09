BS-VI compliant MG Hector diesel launched; no change in power figures but prices go up

One is everyone's all-time favourite topic, the MG Hector. It has been consistently beating the slowdown even before its launch. When the time of its launch finally did come, over 10,000 bookings had already been made. The SUV gets an option between a 173 PS 2-litre multijet diesel engine and a 143 PS 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol. But it’s the Hector's connected car features that make it stand out.

British manufacturing company MG had already upgraded the Hector petrol engine to meet Bharat Stage-VI (BS-VI) emission norms. Now, the company has revealed prices for the diesel variant too.

Apart from the mechanicals, just like the petrol variant, the car does not see any changes. The features list, too, continues to get a lot of standard features even on the entry-level variant of the car with projector headlamps, height-adjustable driver’s seat, reclining rear seats and remote locking while the top-spec variant also gets internet connectivity, auto climate control, panoramic sunroof and a powered tailgate.

The Hector features MG’s iSmart connected-car tech that helps it connect to the internet via an embedded sim-card giving control of some of the car’s features using your mobile phone.

The SUV’s 2-litre diesel engine, while being upgraded to the new BS-VI norms, continues to churn out 170 PS and 350 Nm of torque, the same numbers as before. This is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. The 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine churns out 143 PS of maximum power and 250 Nm of torque. Transmission options include a six-speed manual and a DCT automatic gearbox. There is also a hybrid variant on offer that pairs a 48-volt electric motor to the petrol engine.

In terms of pricing, the MG Hector diesel variant now starts at Rs 13.88 lakh for the entry-level Style variant and goes up to Rs 17.73 lakh for the top-spec Sharp variant.