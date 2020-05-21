BMW Motorrad launches F 900 R and F 900 XR in India

BMW Motorrad India has just launched the F 900 twins, one a street naked and the other a sport tourer.

The bikes were showcased back at the EICMA 2019. The F 900 R is available in only the standard variant while the F 900 XR get two variants – Standard and Pro.

Both bikes get an 895cc parallel twin engine based on the 850 GS’s motor. This powerplant, however, churns out 105 PS of power and that is 10 PS more. Torque output remains the same at 92 Nm. Transmission comes through a 6-speed gearbox.

The F 900 R is a street bike and gets aggressive styling, especially with the big tank up front and short rear-end. The XR on the other hand is a sport tourer and gets higher handlebars, longer travel suspension and a bigger fuel tank.

Both bikes get a full-colour 6.5-inch TFT dash with Bluetooth connectivity, traction control, ride-by-wire throttle with two riding modes (Rain and Road). The XR also gets a bi-directional quickshifter and cruise control as standard. BMW is also offering cornering lights, keyless ignition and two extra dynamic riding modes.

The BMW F 900 R and F 900 XR face a lot of competition in India. Where you have the 790 Duke, the Monster 821 and Z900 to battery the F 900 R, there is the Multistrada 950, the Versys 1000 and even the upcoming Triumph Tiger 900 GT. The F 900 R naked bike gets a price tag of Rs 9.90 lakh while the F 900 XR gets a Rs 10.50 lakh sticker for the standard and Rs 11.50 lakh for the Pro variant.

*all prices, ex-showroom Delhi



