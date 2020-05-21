App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : May 21, 2020 03:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BMW Motorrad launches F 900 R and F 900 XR in India

The bikes were showcased back at the EICMA 2019. The F 900 R is available in only the standard variant while the F 900 XR get two variants – Standard and Pro.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

BMW Motorrad India has just launched the F 900 twins, one a street naked and the other a sport tourer.

The bikes were showcased back at the EICMA 2019. The F 900 R is available in only the standard variant while the F 900 XR get two variants – Standard and Pro.

Both bikes get an 895cc parallel twin engine based on the 850 GS’s motor. This powerplant, however, churns out 105 PS of power and that is 10 PS more. Torque output remains the same at 92 Nm. Transmission comes through a 6-speed gearbox.

Close

BMW F 900 R

related news

The F 900 R is a street bike and gets aggressive styling, especially with the big tank up front and short rear-end. The XR on the other hand is a sport tourer and gets higher handlebars, longer travel suspension and a bigger fuel tank.

Both bikes get a full-colour 6.5-inch TFT dash with Bluetooth connectivity, traction control, ride-by-wire throttle with two riding modes (Rain and Road). The XR also gets a bi-directional quickshifter and cruise control as standard. BMW is also offering cornering lights, keyless ignition and two extra dynamic riding modes.

BMW F 900 XR

The BMW F 900 R and F 900 XR face a lot of competition in India. Where you have the 790 Duke, the Monster 821 and Z900 to battery the F 900 R, there is the Multistrada 950, the Versys 1000 and even the upcoming Triumph Tiger 900 GT. The F 900 R naked bike gets a price tag of Rs 9.90 lakh while the F 900 XR gets a Rs 10.50 lakh sticker for the standard and Rs 11.50 lakh for the Pro variant.

*all prices, ex-showroom Delhi

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on May 21, 2020 03:07 pm

tags #Auto #BMW F 900 R.BMW F 900 XR #BMW Motorrad #Technology

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Uber expands 'Connect' service to 5 more Indian cities

Uber expands 'Connect' service to 5 more Indian cities

Skoda Auto Volkswagen resumes production at Aurangabad plant

Skoda Auto Volkswagen resumes production at Aurangabad plant

Digital payments come alive but broadcasting industry’s coffers still run dry

Digital payments come alive but broadcasting industry’s coffers still run dry

most popular

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

Cyclone Amphan leaves behind trail of destruction in West Bengal, 12 dead

Cyclone Amphan leaves behind trail of destruction in West Bengal, 12 dead

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.