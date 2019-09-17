Benelli launches updated 302S - here are the specs

Benelli has launched the replacement to the TNT300, the 302S. The motorcycle will be the Italian bikemaker’s new 300CC motorcycle and is expected to make its way to India soon.

The 302S was first showcased at EICMA 2017, which was followed by an international launch. Recently, the company launched the motorcycle in the American markets. It has a price tag of $4,299 there, which could indicate that the motorcycle will have a price tag around Rs 3.5 lakh (Ex-showroom) when it is launched in the Indian market.

The motorcycle is equipped with a new LED headlamp, as well as a fully digital instrument cluster. IT also gets four new colour options including black, green, white and red. The rest of the motorcycle, however, is completely unchanged.

Benelli has carried forward its 300CC, liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine which makes 38.06PS of maximum power and 25.6Nm of peak torque. It will also carry forward the trellis frame, upside-down front forks, and the rear monoshock.

Braking duties will be handled by two 260mm discs in the front and a 240mm disc at the back. A dual-channel ABS unit is expected to be offered as standard.

