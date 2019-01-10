Behold: The LiveWire — Harley-Davidson's first ever all-electric bike

With the tagline, "The loudest sound you hear will be your heart racing", the bike can sprint from 0 to 60 mph in under 3.5 seconds. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/7 After years of speculation, motorcycle major Harley-Davidson announced that it was set to roll out its first electric bike, LiveWire, in the US markets in August 2019. The bike will be priced at $29,799, or Rs 20,86,000. (Image: Harley-Davidson) 2/7 The premium bike manufacturer revealed some specs of the LiveWire at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2019 in Las Vegas. (Image: Harley-Davidson) 3/7 With the tagline, "The loudest sound you hear will be your heart racing", the bike can sprint from 0 to 60 mph in under 3.5 seconds. The electric engine requires no clutch or gearbox to be incorporated and this makes it easier for people just getting into the riding scene. (Image: Harley-Davidson) 4/7 The bike can travel around 110 miles within city limits (178 km) on a single charge. Harley Davidson did not divulge how many miles would that translate to on highways. The original LiveWire prototype that was showcased four years ago has a range of about 55 miles in 'economy' mode, the company had said. (Image: Harley-Davidson) 5/7 The bike is equipped with a telematics system called H-D Connect that uses LTE to feed data about the vehicle's performance, including battery status, service reminders and more via a dedicated app. Harley Davidson has claimed that LiveWire will be the first mass-market cellular-connected electric motorcycle. (Image: Harley-Davidson) 6/7 For riders who appreciate the raw rumbling of the engine, the bike major said that LiveWire will produce "a new signature Harley-Davidson" sound as it accelerates. (Image: Harley-Davidson) 7/7 LiveWire will compete with Zero Motorcycles, which has often been referred to as the "Tesla of motorcycles". The two Zeros, Zero S and Zero SR, are relatively cheaper as compared to LiveWire, and are available for $10,995 and $16,495, respectively. It remains to be seen whether the 116-year-old legacy and Harley-Davidson brand will compensate the price difference between the two behemoths. (Image: Harley-Davidson) First Published on Jan 10, 2019 07:43 am