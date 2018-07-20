Bajaj Auto restructures portfolio of four senior personnel

Bajaj Auto, country’s third largest two-wheeler maker has restructured portfolios of four top executives that included the creation of a new position to accelerate growth.

Rakesh Sharma, Head of International Business, will now be the Chief Commercial Officer, a newly-created position under whom the export business will function.

Sharma’s deputy Grihapathy Krishna Srinevasa who is currently Senior Vice President – Africa business, will assume the role of head of international business at Bajaj Auto.

Sumeet Narang, Vice President of Marketing (motorcycle), will move on to the role of head of electric vehicle division called Urbanite.

Lastly, Amit Nandi, Head of KTM in India, will see the addition of new markets such as Malaysia, Thailand and South Asia. India will remain under Nandi.

The changes to the structure were announced by Managing Director Rajiv Bajaj while addressing shareholders at the 11th annual general meeting of the company. These changes are effective immediately, said Company Secretary JS Sridhar.

Last year, the company clocked domestic motorcycle volumes of 1.97 million units, a fall of 1.3 percent compared to 2016-17. Exports grew by 15 percent to 1.39 million units.

Total sales of three-wheelers, including exports, grew by 43 percent to 6.35 lakh units as against 4.44 lakh units clocked in 2016-17.