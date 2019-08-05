App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Aug 05, 2019 05:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ather 450 and 340 prices drop after GST rate cut - here's how much they cost now

The price cut was announced after the GST council announced that it will be reducing the GST on electric vehicles from 12 per cent to 5 per cent.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Technology | Tarun Mehta (28), Swapnil Jain (28), Co-founders, Ather Energy: The duo has built a close-to-commercial electric scooter called the S340. It will do a top speed of about 70 kmph and have a range of 70-80 km on a single charge.

Ather Energy recently cut down the prices of its products by a significant amount, following a drop in GST rates for electric vehicles in India. The Ather 450 got a price drop of Rs 9,000, while the Ather 340 got its price dropped by Rs 8,000.

The price cut was announced after the GST council announced that it will be reducing the GST on electric vehicles from 12 percent to 5 percent. It also reduced the GST on EV chargers by 13 percent, such that the new rate is 5 percent.

Ather Energy is a Bangalore-based Indian startup which specialises in electric vehicle manufacturing. It recently entered the two-wheeled electric vehicles race with two models, the Ather 450 and the Ather 340. Both the e-scooters share a BLDC electric motor, with different power outputs.

The Ather 340 was the first e-scooter developed by the company and the 450 followed soon after the engineers realised, they could extract more power from the motor. The Ather 340 makes a sustained power of 2.8 kW, with power peaking at 4 kW and an instant torque of 20 Nm. The 450 makes 3.3 kW of sustained power, 5.4 kW of peak power and 20.5 Nm of peak torque.

The Ather 450 will be sold at Rs 1.13 lakh while the Ather 340 will cost Rs 1.02 lakh in Bangalore(on-road). In Chennai, the Ather 450 will be sold at Rs 1.22 lakh and the Ather 340 will cost Rs 1.10 lakh(on-road).

First Published on Aug 5, 2019 04:37 pm

tags #Ather 340 #Ather 450 #Auto #Technology #trends

