Aston Martin reveals further details of the DBX, teases V8 symphony

Aston Martin is gearing up to launch its first SUV on November 20 called the DBX. Ahead of its debut, the company shared another video teasing the luxury SUV.

The British luxury carmaker released a video which shows the DBX travelling through the night. Though the SUV’s exoskeleton was under wraps, the video revealed its LED headlights, as well as the raw sound of its V8 engine.

Aston Martin has equipped the DBX with a Mercedes-AMG-sourced 4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine. It makes 550 PS of maximum power and 700 Nm of peak torque. This engine enables the SUV to reach speeds of up to 290 km/h as per company claims. Though it hasn’t been confirmed yet, it can be expected that Aston Martin will offer a 5.2-litre twin-turbocharged V12 engine which currently powers the DBS Superleggera.

The company had also previously teased the interior of the DBX SUV. This revealed seats covered in perforated leather, a panoramic glass roof and silver accents. It is also expected to get a centre console with a significant storage capacity.