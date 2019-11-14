App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Nov 14, 2019 01:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Aston Martin reveals further details of the DBX, teases V8 symphony

The British luxury carmaker released a video which shows the DBX travelling through the night.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Aston Martin is gearing up to launch its first SUV on November 20 called the DBX. Ahead of its debut, the company shared another video teasing the luxury SUV.

The British luxury carmaker released a video which shows the DBX travelling through the night. Though the SUV’s exoskeleton was under wraps, the video revealed its LED headlights, as well as the raw sound of its V8 engine.

Aston Martin has equipped the DBX with a Mercedes-AMG-sourced 4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine. It makes 550 PS of maximum power and 700 Nm of peak torque. This engine enables the SUV to reach speeds of up to 290 km/h as per company claims. Though it hasn’t been confirmed yet, it can be expected that Aston Martin will offer a 5.2-litre twin-turbocharged V12 engine which currently powers the DBS Superleggera.

Close

The company had also previously teased the interior of the DBX SUV. This revealed seats covered in perforated leather, a panoramic glass roof and silver accents. It is also expected to get a centre console with a significant storage capacity.

related news

Aston Martin will unveil the DBX on November 20th, which should be followed by a launch soon. It is expected to have a price tag of Rs 1.34 crore (ex-showroom) and will be pitted against the likes of Bentley Bentayga, Lamborghini Urus and the upcoming Ferrari Purosangue, among others.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 14, 2019 01:43 pm

tags #Aston Martin #Auto #DBX #SUV #Technology #trends

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.