Ashok Leyland sales slip 2% to 10,480 units in November

Hinduja flagship firm Ashok Leyland on Wednesday reported a 2 per cent decline in total commercial vehicle sales to 10,480 units in November 2021.

The company had sold 10,659 units in the same month last year, Ashok Leyland said in a regulatory filing.

Domestic sales were down 4 per cent at 9,364 units, against 9,727 units in November 2020, it added. However, medium and heavy commercial vehicle sales were up 5 per cent at 4,661 units compared to 4,422 units in the year-ago month.

Sales of light commercial vehicles in the domestic market were down 11 per cent at 4,703 units, against 5,305 units in November 2020, the company said.