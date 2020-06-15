Ampere launches electric scooter Magnus Pro that runs at 15 paise per km

With fuel prices hitting new highs, Greaves Cotton-promoted Ampere Vehicles has launched an electric scooter Magnus Pro at Rs 73,990 (ex-showroom) that will run at 15 paise per km.

The scooter will be available across 200 dedicated showrooms of Ampere across 200 cities and towns starting with Bengaluru.

Ampere claims the Magnus Pro takes five hours for a full charge and consumes 1.8 units. The scooter can run for a maximum of 100 kms in the eco mode and 80 kms in the cruise mode at a maximum speed of 55 km per hour.

Ampere further claims the company has worked on reducing the cost of ownership for the customer by pushing up the overall efficiency of the vehicle. The cost of running the Magus Pro will be 15 paise per km, so the yearly cost would come to Rs 2,700 as against a petrol-powered scooter’s cost of Rs 27000, Ampere said. The company is offering a three-year standard warranty on the Manug Pro.

The Magnus Pro accelerates from 0-40 km per hour in under 10 seconds as per internal testing conditions done by Ampere. It has a 450mm legroom which Ampere claims is bigger than conventional petrol-powered scooters.

Digital dashboard, step-type seat, LED light in boot space, USB charger, key-less entry, anti-theft alarm, combined braking system and a ground clearance of 150mm are some of the other features offered on the Magnus Pro.

Besides a fast charge option, a detachable battery option has also been provided with the Magnus which will allow the customer to remove the battery and charge it separately. This will be beneficial for owners who have difficulties in setting up a charging point near the parking space in residential societies.

Ampere has introduced a limp-to-home feature that allows the rider to squeeze out 10kms ride when the battery is at 10 percent.

It has taken two years for Ampere to develop the Magnus Pro which is also the most expensive vehicle in its line-up that starts at Rs 34,000. This is also the first major launch by Ampere after the company was taken over Greaves Cotton.

Though Greaves Cotton did not provide absolute sales of Ampere Vehicles for last year the company claimed to grown volumes by 30 percent, which was higher than the 20 percent growth recorded by the electric two-wheeler industry.