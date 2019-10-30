All you should know about VW T-Roc

Volkswagen India seems to be currently lying low as it has not announced any significant launches in the coming months, however, the German carmaker has some major plans for next year. Under its “India 2.0” strategy, the company is planning to launch a plethora of new models.

The first among the upcoming models will be the T-Roc SUV. The car is expected to make its debut at the 2020 Auto Expo, which could be followed by a domestic launch. The SUV is already on sale in the international markets and poses as a competitor to the Jeep Compass. The car is expected to be equipped with a BSVI-compliant petrol and diesel engine options.

The car gets a three-slat honeycomb mesh grille which is flanked by projector LED headlamps. It also gets body cladding to give it a rugged look. The rear sports a pair of LED tail lamps, as well as a sporty bumper.

The T-Roc’s interior sports a dashboard with a minimalistic design. It includes climate control knobs and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The car also gets Volkswagen’s connected car technology, phone app connectivity, a digital driver’s display, heated and powered front seats, dual-zone climate control, sunroof, lane departure warning and an audio system from Beats.

Volkswagen is expected to offer the T-Roc with an option between a 1.5-litre TSI EVO engine and a 2-litre TDI unit. The petrol engine makes 150 PS of maximum power and 250 Nm of peak torque, while the diesel motor pumps out 150 PS and 350 Nm. Both engines should be offered with a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed DSG gearbox to choose from. The diesel alternative could also get the 4MOTION all-wheel-drive system.