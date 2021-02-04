All-new Tata Safari bookings now open; Price announcement on February 22

Source: Tata Motors Cars

Tata Motors on Thursday opened bookings for its flagship SUV, the all-new Safari, whose deliveries are set to commence from February 22.

The new premium SUV can be booked at a refundable amount of Rs 30,000 either online or the nearest Tata Motors’ authorized dealership, the company said in release.

The price announcement and deliveries of the vehicle will begin on February 22, it said.

The auto major had rolled out the first Safari unit from its Pune-based manufacturing facility mid-last month.

"Starting today, Safari is available for display, test drive and bookings across our network. We are confident that the Safari will instill a feeling of power, prestige and excitement to our customers,” said Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors.

The new Safari comes packed with features across trim levels.

The base XE variant offers dual airbags, all disc brakes, electronic stability program along with hill hold control and roll over mitigation, making it a well-rounded package for all.

The sought after Multi Drive Modes and touchscreen music system starts from XM variant onwards, the company said in the release.

Besides, the XT variant offers features such as iRA connectivity, fully automatic climate control and the widest panoramic sunroof in the segment, among others, it said.

The top of the line XZ variant offers xenon HID projector headlamps, terrain response modes, six airbags, electronic parking brakes with auto hold, 8.8 touchscreen infotainment with 9 JBL speakers and a subwoofer, powered driver seat and diamond cut 18 alloy wheels along with the panoramic sunroof.