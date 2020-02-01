TVS Motors has officially updated the Apache RR 310 to BSVI-compliance. But along with a refined engine, the Hosur-based motorcycle manufacturer has also made other significant updates to the motorcycle. Here are 5 things you should know about BSVI TVS Apache RR 310.

The company has updated the 312.2cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder motor to BSVI-compliance, but it retains its performance of 34PS of maximum power and 27.3Nm of peak torque. TVS has added four riding modes­­ – Rain, Urban, Sport, Track – along with ride-by-wire throttle. This alters the power output between 28.5PS/25Nm and 34PS/27Nm.

TVS has also given the motorcycle a brand-new 5-inch fully coloured TFT display. It supports Bluetooth connectivity and displays post-ride analytics, gear shift assist indicator, turn-by-turn navigation, vehicle health information, vehicle status, and overview. It also allows the rider to accept or reject calls using control cubes on the left switchgear. The switchgear also gets a hazard switch.

Another of the brand-new updates is Glide Through Technology Plus (GTTP) which holds the bike steady at 35kmph in sixth gear so that the rider can navigate through city traffic with zero throttle input.

Its Michelin Pilot Street Radial tyres have also been swapped with Michelin Road 5 tires. These are much stickier units that will offer more grip and confidence to the rider. TVS has also tweaked the motorcycle’s suspension to further enhance handling.