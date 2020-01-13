5 things you should know about BS VI-compliant Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield made its entry in the BS VI-compliant manufacturers with the launch of the new Classic 350. The Indian automobile manufacturer has made some modern updates to the motorcycle apart from its BS VI powertrain.

The company is offering two new colours with the BS VI upgrade, including Stealth Black and Chrome Black. This increases the colour options of the motorcycle to 10 variants along with the previous eight.

Royal Enfield is also offering alloy wheels with the Stealth Black and Gunmetal Grey colour options. These will get 9-spoke alloy units with tubeless tyres. The BS VI Classic 350 also gets a single horn in place of the dual horn setup and a longer exhaust heat shield.

Along with an updated engine, the company has also updated the motorcycle’s warranty. The bike will now come with a 3-year warranty with 3-year free roadside assistance as standard. This is an increment of one year of warranty and two years of roadside assistance over the previous model. Royal Enfield is also offering an option of extending the warranty to four years.

For complying with the BS VI emission norms, Royal Enfield has upgraded the Classic 350’s 346cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine with a fuel injector. The engine now makes 19.3PS of maximum power and 28Nm of peak torque. This is a decrease of 0.71PS of power over its predecessor, although it retains its torque figures. The new engine is also expected to be more fuel-efficient than its previous iteration.