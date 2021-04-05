2021 Suzuki Hayabusa launch confirmed for April

Japanese auto major Suzuki has finally confirmed that the Hayabusa is coming to India this month itself. The 2021 variant of the Hayabusa was launched only recently, featuring an updated engine and a host of tech upgrades.

The Suzuki Hayabusa is one of the most iconic motorcycles in the motoring world and ranks very high in global popularity. India, too, has a huge fan base for the ‘Busa and it really isn’t surprising that the bike is launching in the Indian market as well.

In terms of design, the overall silhouette has been retained, but the bike is sharper now thanks to reworked panels. A new set of LED headlamps adds to the new look of the bike as well.

On the powertrain front, the Hayabusa still sports a 1,340cc liquid-cooled inline-four engine. It does make a little less power and torque at 187 PS and 150 Nm, but it isn’t very significant. Top-speed of the bike still remains at 299 km/h. The bike also now gets a slip-and-assist clutch for better lever pull.

Suzuki claims that there are over 150 new parts in the bike but since we can’t go over all of them, let’s talk about tech. The bike gets a new digital-analogue instrument cluster with four analogue dials and one full-colour TFT dash in the centre.

The bike now also comes equipped with Suzuki Drive Mode Selector Alpha, a Bosch inertial measurement unit, launch control, hill-hold, engine-braking control, traction control, cornering ABS, anti-lift and a bi-directional quickshifter.

Suzuki has confirmed via a Twitter post that the new Hayabusa will be launched in April. As for pricing, expect a sticker of around the Rs 20 lakh mark.