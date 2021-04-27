2021 Suzuki GSX-S1000 naked bike launched globally: All you need to know

Suzuki GSX-S1000 unveiled internationally.

Suzuki has just unveiled the new 2021 edition GSX-S1000 complete with a refreshed styling and a new, more powerful engine.

The GSX-S1000 naked bike has always been at par with the Hayabusa, but fell short in terms of features when compared to its rivals and for the new generation, Suzuki has managed to cram a lot into this litre-class bike.

In terms of design, first, the GSX-S1000 gets a sharper, more futuristic look. The vertically stacked headlamp, for example, is a thin unit that, when, viewed from the front leads into the big fuel tank just behind it. The GSX-S1000 also gets tiny winglets that extend from this fuel tank. The rear ends in a stubby tail section that looks absolutely fantastic.

Powering the new naked is a new 999cc inline four-cylinder engine that is capable of churning out 152 PS of maximum power at 11,000 rpm and 106 Nm of peak torque at 9,250 rpm. These numbers are 2 PS and 2 Nm more than the outgoing GSX-S1000. The company claims that the overall performance of the bike has been increased thanks to an improvement in the mid-range output. Suzuki has managed to do this all while upgrading to the latest emissions norms.

Suspension comes from fully adjustable 43mm KYB front forks and a fully adjustable link-type rear monoshock. Braking is handled by a twin 310mm disc set up at the front clamped by Brembo monobloc calipers and a Nissin caliper at the rear biting onto a single disc.

Then there is the electronics. The bike gets ride-by-wire with three riding modes to alter throttle response. It also gets five levels of traction control, low-rpm assist as well as Suzuki easy-start. Unfortunately, the bike only gets an LCD screen instead of a full-colour TFT dash and it also misses out on Bluetooth.

The Suzuki GSX-S1000 is set to go on sale internationally soon. As for India, there is no confirmation yet, but the company, only yesterday launched the new-gen Suzuki Hayabusa priced at Rs 16.40 lakh.