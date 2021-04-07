2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA engine gets 3 variants, AMG model: Check all details

Mercedes-Benz will bring in the Mercedes-AMG GLA 35 for people who want a little more spunk from their tiny luxury SUV.

Mercedes-Benz is getting ready to launch the entry-level GLA SUV in India in the next few weeks, and the company has unveiled the engine details ahead of that launch.

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA was first showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo. It was supposed to hit the streets in 2020, but we all know what happened and the dates got pushed ahead.

As for the engine details now, Mercedes-Benz will be launching the GLA in a total of three variants, two of which are diesel engines and a turbo-petrol offering.

The 2-litre diesel will be capable of producing 190 PS of power and will be mated to either a front-wheel-drive system or an all-wheel-drive system depending on whether you choose the Progressive Line or AMG Line trim.

The 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine on the other hand will be capable of producing 163 PS of power. The engine is a derivative of the 1,332cc Renault-Nissan direct-injection motor.

What we also know is that Mercedes-Benz will also bring in the Mercedes-AMG GLA 35 for people who want a little more spunk from their tiny luxury SUV.

Mercedes-Benz only recently launched the A-Class Limousine and has a chalk board of launches slated for the rest of the year, including AMG models. The Mercedes-Benz GLA, when it launches, will go up against the likes of the MINI Countryman, BMW X1 and the upcoming Audi Q3.