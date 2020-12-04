2021 Kawasaki Ninja 250 revealed for Japan; unlikely to make it to India

The Ninja 250, in Japan, gets two new liveries – Metallic Grey and the green KRT edition, and that is all that is new to the bike.

Kawasaki has only recently launched the ZX-25R, a quarter-litre inline four-cylinder baby sports bike specced out with all the top-class equipment for your track-day pleasure and available in most South-Asian countries. For Japan, the company has updated the Ninja 250 as well.

Everyone was harping on about the ZX-25R because of the unique engine, but because of the kind of pricing it gets, it is very unlikely to come to Indian shores. The Ninja 250, too, even though it is more economical, is very unlikely to come to India but because of a different reason altogether.

The Ninja 250, in Japan, gets two new liveries – Metallic Grey and the green KRT edition, and that is all that is new to the bike. It is powered by the same 248cc parallel twin engine that makes 37PS of power and 23Nm of torque. It gets a 6-speed gearbox mated via a slip-and-assist clutch. ABS, too, has been carried forward along with the new LED headlamps.

The Ninja 250 is a quarter-litre bike and aside from being the smallest in the Ninja lineup, it also enjoys immense popularity. Now, whether the bike will be taken to markets outside of Japan, Kawasaki has yet to tell us, but India already has the BS-VI Ninja 300 scheduled for launch. Adding the Ninja 250 will just hurt sales considering the Ninja 400 is also in India’s lineup.

In Japan, the Kawasaki Ninja 250 is priced starting at 6,43,500 yen. This translates to Rs 4.3 lakh in India excluding other costs that our market will have to incur. The Ninja 300 on the other hand started at Rs 2.98 lakh and a small bump up in the price can be expected with the upgraded model.