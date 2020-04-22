2020 Triumph Street Triple RS launches in India, retains price tag of Rs 11.13 lakh

Triumph Motorcycles India has finally launched the 2020 Street Triple RS in India. Due to the COVID-19 lockdown, the launch took place on the company’s twitter handle in a series of posts.

The Street Triple RS was first unveiled in the UK last year. The 2020 Street Triple RS is not just a refresher. It got upgrades right from the engine, all the way through aesthetics and up to the electronics.

Aesthetically, the biggest noticeable change is the headlamp unit. It is still the same ‘bug-eyed’ split setup, but it gets LED DRLs that looks like an angry set of eyebrows. The flyscreen above the headlamp has been altered as have the body panels and the rear of the bike. The tank takes on a more sporty shape too with cleaner, more angular lines. All of this makes up to give the bike a more focused look.

Among other changes are a silver-finished frame, new mirrors, new handlebar clamp and some more component finishes. The silencer, the company said, is unique to the Street Triple RS and features a freer-flowing exhaust with a carbon fibre exhaust tip.

Next is the engine. The 765cc inline-triple was developed based on the Moto2 race engine by the same engineers that worked on the race bike too. This engine churns out 123 PS of maximum power at 11,750 rpm and 79 Nm of peak torque at 9,350 rpm, all of it delivered to the rear wheel via 6-speed transmission complete with a bi-directional quickshifter.

Suspension duties are handled by fully adjustable Showa big piston forks and Ohlins STX40 rear monoshock. Braking comes via Brembo M50 radial monobloc calipers in the front and a Brembo sliding rear caliper. The overall weight of the bike has gone down to 166 kg dry, making it the lightest bike in its class. Another 7 percent reduction in rotational inertia thanks to lighter rims will make this bike fairly agile.

Coming down to the electronics, Triumph has added a lot of knick-knacks to the bike. First of all, the RS gets Triumph’s second-generation graphic schemes on its full-colour TFT instrument panel. This panel, when fitted with the company’s Bluetooth module is capable of providing turn-by-turn navigation powered by google. It also gets an integrated GoPro control system to control camera operations from the switchgear itself.

Next is the ride-by-wire throttle that adds five riding modes in total – Rain, Road, Sport, Track and one rider programmable mode. Each of these changes the ABS, traction control and throttle response of the bike to suit different situations and riders.

The Street Triple RS is available in two paint options – Matt Jet Black and Silver Ice. In addition to this, Triumph has over 60 accessories ranging from luggage to styling to protection, giving it a lot more customizability.

The 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS is finally open for booking and is priced at exactly the same price as the outgoing model – Rs 11.13 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Test rides for the bike will be available as soon as the lockdown rules have been lifted.