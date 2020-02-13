2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport launched in India, check out the price and other details

Land Rover has finally launched the 2020 Discovery Sport in India in two variants - S and R-Dynamic SE. The new SUV gets a new BS-VI compliant engine to adhere to upcoming norms.

Getting started, the Discovery Sport is now built around a new platform. It gets the Evoque's Premium Transverse Architecture. This platform has been engineered to function even with electric powertrains.

The styling has been updated too. The front gets a new bumper, grille and LED headlamp design. The rear gets a new bumper and tail lights and the design is more in line with Evoque and Velar.

Powertrain options include a 2-litre diesel and a 2-litre turbo petrol engine. The BS-VI compliant D180 diesel comes straight from the company’s Ingenium lineup of motors and produces 177 PS of maximum power and 430 Nm of peak torque. The P250 turbo-petrol churns out 245 PS and 365 Nm and comes with a 48V mild hybrid system, however, this version will be available sometime in the future. Transmission comes via a 9-speed torque convertor driving all four wheels as standard.

As for the interiors, the cabin gets a larger touchscreen infotainment system which on the top spec R-Dynamic SE is a 10-inch screen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. You also get a Meridian sound system, leather upholstery, 12-way electrically adjustable front seats and powered tailgate. Safety has also been accounted for with six airbags, ABS, ESC, roll stability, emergency brake assist and front and rear parking sensors with reversing camera.

The Land Rover Discovery Sport gets a price tag of Rs 57.06 lakh for the S variant and Rs 60.89 lakh for the top-spec R-Dynamic SE. Both prices are for the diesel versions of the car. The SUV will be competing against the likes of Mercedes-Benz GLC, Audi Q5 and BMW X3, all of which have a 5-seat configuration whereas the Discovery has a 5+2 setup.

*All prices, ex-showroom, pan India.