2020 Defender spotted undisguised: Global launch imminent

Land Rover has chosen a brilliant time to unveil the latest iteration of its iconic Defender SUV. The next-gen Defender will be featured in the upcoming 25th installment of the James Bond movie series, No Time To Die.

An undisguised photo of the SUV was recently uploaded to Instagram, where it was apparently seen on the sets of the movie. While official details have not been released by the British heavy-duty vehicle manufacturer, its first impressions look rather promising.

Land Rover has retained much of the SUV’s style elements, but with better polishing. The corners look more rounded and smoother, though the large hood, prominent wheel arches, and boxy underpinnings remain untouched. The new SUV was also spotted with Alpine windows which are mounted above the side window panel.

Since the specifications of the Defender were leaked earlier this year, it is safe to predict what Land Rover is offering. It is expected to get a 2-litre 4-cylinder diesel engine available in either a 200 PS/430 Nm ‘D200’ or a 240 PS/430 Nm ‘D240’ variants and a 3.0-litre, straight 6-cylinder ‘D300’ engine developing 300 PS/650 Nm. The petrol options consist of a 2-litre 4-cylinder ‘P300’ engine developing 300 PS/400 Nm (also found under the hood of the F-Type P300) and a 3-litre inline 6-cylinder ‘P400’ engine developing 400 PS/550 Nm.