App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Aug 28, 2019 04:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

2020 Defender spotted undisguised: Global launch imminent

Land Rover has retained much of the SUV’s style elements, but with better polishing.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Land Rover has chosen a brilliant time to unveil the latest iteration of its iconic Defender SUV. The next-gen Defender will be featured in the upcoming 25th installment of the James Bond movie series, No Time To Die.

An undisguised photo of the SUV was recently uploaded to Instagram, where it was apparently seen on the sets of the movie. While official details have not been released by the British heavy-duty vehicle manufacturer, its first impressions look rather promising.

Land Rover has retained much of the SUV’s style elements, but with better polishing. The corners look more rounded and smoother, though the large hood, prominent wheel arches, and boxy underpinnings remain untouched. The new SUV was also spotted with Alpine windows which are mounted above the side window panel.

Close

Since the specifications of the Defender were leaked earlier this year, it is safe to predict what Land Rover is offering. It is expected to get a 2-litre 4-cylinder diesel engine available in either a 200 PS/430 Nm ‘D200’ or a 240 PS/430 Nm ‘D240’ variants and a 3.0-litre, straight 6-cylinder ‘D300’ engine developing 300 PS/650 Nm. The petrol options consist of a 2-litre 4-cylinder ‘P300’ engine developing 300 PS/400 Nm (also found under the hood of the F-Type P300) and a 3-litre inline 6-cylinder ‘P400’ engine developing 400 PS/550 Nm.

related news

Land Rover has not announced an official date of launch for the vehicle, but it is expected to be launched soon after making its big-screen appearance in the Bond movie.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated market data, trading recommendations, stock analysis, investment ideas and insights from market gurus. Now, get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at Rs 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 28, 2019 04:22 pm

tags #Auto #Defender #Land Rover #Technology #trends

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.