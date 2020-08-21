Asus ROG Phone 3 12GB/256GB to go on sale on August 21: All you need to know

In July, Asus launched the third iteration of the ROG Phone, arguably one of the most powerful phones of 2020. However, Asus announced two versions of the ROG Phone 3; only the 8GB/128GB model went on sale earlier this month. Now, the company has confirmed the sale date for the second 12GB/256GB ROG Phone 3 model, which is priced at Rs 57,999. The top-end ROG Phone 3 configuration will go on sale on August 21.

The 12GB/256GB ROG Phone 3 model will be available through Flipkart for the first time on August 21 at 12:00 pm. The phone is currently available in a single Black colour variant. Asus is also bundling the AeroActive Cooler 3 accessory with the top-end ROG Phone 3 model.

The ROG Phone 3 arrived with a flagship chipset, massive battery, high refresh rate display, an upgraded camera, and tons of software customisations to offer a top-tier mobile gaming experience.

Asus ROG Phone 3 Specifications

The ROG Phone 3 is powered by a Snapdragon 865 Plus SoC paired with a 5G modem. The phone packs up to 12GB of LPDDR5 and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone packs a 6,000 mAh battery with a 30W fast charging adapter bundled in the box. The ROG Phone 3 sports a 6.59-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 270Hz touch sampling rate.

The ROG Phone 3 boasts a 64 MP Sony IMX686 sensor at the helm, which is paired with a 13 MP ultrawide shooter and a 5 MP macro camera. On the front, the phone opts for a 20 MP selfie camera. The device runs on Android 10 with ROG UI and Zen UI.

The ROG Phone 3 also supports Hi-Res audio, reproducing the best sound we have heard on a smartphone. The phone is protected by Gorilla Glass 6 on the front and Gorilla Glass 3 on the back with an aluminium frame.