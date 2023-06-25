Are Artificial Intelligence apps for school-going children a boon or a curse?

AI is rapidly expanding in the education sector. (Photo: Andrea De Santis via Unsplash)

The fast development of IT in recent years has prompted universities to embrace mobile computing devices in the classroom. Institutionalised education has benefitted from incorporating online learning activities within the curriculum. One of these is Artificial Intelligence (AI), which has a significant impact on education.

AI is rapidly expanding in the education sector. This rapid expansion can be attributed to its ability to modify many areas of the teaching and learning processes. AI can construct immersive virtual learning environments, provide "smart content," overcome language hurdles, bridge the gap between learning and teaching, develop personalised strategies for each student, and much more.

Many forward-thinking companies are developing AI solutions to attain these outcomes. These AI-powered solutions, which range from individualised tutoring to intelligent study aids, are designed to fit each student's needs and provide the assistance they require to attain their full potential.

Let's explore some of the most intriguing AI tools for education:

Eklavvya AI proctoring

Eklavvya AI proctoring is a web-based, AI-powered system that monitors online exam takers and flags cheaters. When students use Eklavvya AI proctoring to take online tests, the software monitors their expressions and behaviour to estimate their performance. Eklavvya requires pupils to use their webcams as an exam requirement. The candidate's front-facing camera must be turned on during the exam launch. Combining AI and human proctoring could make online tests even more rigorous. AI proctoring enables online tests to be taken without fear of cheating.

Woot Math

Woot Math is an online platform that offers a wide range of entertaining, interactive tools and content for students to learn mathematics. The platform employs numerous visual aids and interactive features to make mathematics more fascinating and enjoyable. Woot Math's adaptive learning system stands out because it uses AI to personalise each learner's learning experience. The system can identify pupils' weak points and provide the necessary materials and feedback to help them thrive.

Gradescope

The Gradescope AI tool allows students to analyse one another while providing comments, which is time-consuming in the absence of AI technology. Gradescope uses a combination of Machine Learning (ML) and AI to make grading easier, saving time and energy.

Teachers can focus on more vital duties by outsourcing these tasks. The teacher can use Gradescope to mark paper-based examinations, do online homework, and create projects in one area.

Ivy Chatbot

Ivy is a collection of conversational AI solutions built exclusively for universities and colleges. They assist with school applications, enrollment, tuition, and deadlines. Another distinguishing aspect of Ivy is its capacity to create recruitment initiatives based on data collected.

The AI tool may supply students with much-needed information such as loans, scholarships, grants, and tuition payment details, among other things. Its ability to create specialised chatbots for each department allows it to be used across departments.

Queirum

Querium assists children in mastering important STEM skills while preparing them for college and professions. The platform is built around personalised courses and step-by-step tutoring. The AI virtual instructor has been found to improve students' learning speed, quality, and analysis while enhancing students' results.

Teachers can benefit from Queirum's AI as well. It assesses answers and tutoring session times, giving teachers insight into students' learning habits and areas for improvement.

Smart Sparrow

A smart online school that uses machine learning to personalise lessons for each student and provide a continuous evaluation. Web-based software for producing and delivering adaptive learning content and apps and analysing student responses. Smart Sparrow uses machine learning techniques to personalise students' learning experiences.

Knowji

Knowji is an audio-visual vocabulary app that draws on current educational breakthroughs. Knowji is a language learning software that employs a variety of tactics and ideas to assist students in rapidly and efficiently mastering a new language. The AI learning system monitors user progress and can predict when they will forget a term. It is possible because of an algorithm that spaced out repetitions, which enhances retention over time.

Conclusion

Despite the undeniable benefits of AI technology for students and teachers, there are certain risks and threats associated with ethical issues that should be carefully evaluated by both conceptual and empirical studies that delineate where the potential threats may exist. One of these key hazards is a lack of privacy. AI technology based on algorithmic applications captures human data from its users on purpose, and they have yet to learn what kind of data or how much of it is collected. Although user agreement is necessary legally (in many nations or geographical/political regions, such as the European Union) before utilising any AI technology, the user has yet to learn what is happening with their data in the system. As a result, AI technology businesses should reduce this data and include only information that can improve student learning.

Furthermore, using chatbots for developing foreign-language speaking and writing skills suggests another issue: monitoring students' ideas, which may reduce student engagement in using this tool because they want to be kept from being tracked or even stalked for their ideas. This element is also related to students' autonomy, i.e., their ability to regulate their learning because algorithms can predict their actions based on information provided by students. Another concern is associated with gender prejudice, such as when utilising machine translation tools, which might produce an atmosphere that is not regarded as fair from a gender standpoint.