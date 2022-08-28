Apple's iPhone 14 may support satellite connectivity

Representative image

Rumours about iPhone 14 are gathering pace as Apple's "Far Out" event draws close, with the tech giant expected to launch its latest phone on September 7. Here is a round-up of four features that are being talked about:

Satellite Connectivity

According to Bloomberg reports, Apple is working to enable satellite connectivity on the iPhone 14. This will be used in emergency situations and will allow users to send out SOS text messages if they find themselves in trouble and without a network.

Tim Farrar, a satellite communications consultant for Telecom, a California-based research firm, too, backed the claim, saying Apple would announce a partnership with Globalstar for the connectivity at its event.

Globalstar is an American communications company that provides mobile satellite services such as voice and data through its satellite network.

Cooling system

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has said the new 2022 iPhone's will include a vapor chamber cooling system for better thermal management.

As per notes obtained by MacRumors, Kuo said Apple is testing a solution that fits the iPhone. The concept of a vapor chamber system isn't new and has been part of many high-end Android devices for a while now. For Apple, it will be a first.

More Storage

With the iPhone 13, Apple started offering customers 1TB of internal storage and rumours have it that it is likely to continue with it in iPhone 14. Some reports have said that the "Pro" version of the iPhone 14 may offer 2TB of internal storage.

Support for the WiFi 6E standard

WiFi 6E is the latest wireless fidelity (WiFi) standard, offering faster network speeds and support for handling even more devices on a single network.

While several Android phones have the support for the new connectivity standard, Apple didn't include it in the iPhone 13 but then the company has been slow at adapting new standards.

None of these features have been confirmed by Apple and may not make it into the final product at all. We will keep you posted.