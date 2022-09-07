English
    Apple's Far Out Event: Here's how you can watch it and what you can expect

    Apple will unveil the next line-up of iPhones at the event, along with a new Apple Watch and perhaps AirPods Pro 2

    Moneycontrol News
    September 07, 2022 / 12:10 PM IST
    (Image Courtesy: Apple)

    The next-generation of iPhones will be announced today at Apple's Far Out event, along with the next Apple Watch series and maybe even AirPods Pro 2.

    As per norm, Apple will be streaming the event online, and after a period of two years will open the event for limited in-person attendance.

    How can I watch the event online? 

    You can head to Apple's dedicated landing page for the event, from where you can watch it live on a Mac, iPhone, iPad, PC or any device that can open a web browser.

    The site will work with major browsers like Safari, Chrome or Firefox. If you have the Apple TV app installed, then it will also have a dedicated section for the event.

    Besides the dedicated page, Apple will also stream the event on YouTube:

    The event will begin at 10 am PT, which means it will go live for us in India at 10:30 pm.

    What can I expect from the event? 

    The next-generation iPhone line-up. Apple will take the wraps off the iPhone 14 series, which is expected to have a new addition, now that Apple will discontinue the iPhone mini.

    Instead of offering customers a smaller phone, Apple will pivot the other way. Apple will introduce a new model which will most likely be dubbed "Max" and is for customers who want a slightly larger screen than the default model, but don't want to pay the high premium of the Pro models.

    In all, the iPhone 14 will have four variants - iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max. The Pro and Pro Max variants will get the most improvements including a new Bionic SoC, a new cutout for the Face ID and other more niche features like satellite connectivity.

    Other updates like an increase in starting memory capacities, a new main camera, design changes, etc will also be reserved for the Pro models.

    We can also expect a significant price increase for India, as the company is likely to add a little extra on top of the dollar pricing to cushion itself against price fluctuations. With the US facing inflation, and the rupee at an all-time low, expect to pay through the nose for the new iPhones.

    Besides the new smartphone line-up, Apple is expected to show off the next Apple Watch series. The Series 8 could feature a new flat front glass display for the premium models, while the standard variants will retain the design of the Apple Watch Series 7.

    More interesting is a new variant for outdoor rugged use, with a larger screen and an all-metal casing, to help it withstand abuse. Reports say that this will be the largest display on an Apple Watch yet. It will have enhanced impact protection thanks to titanium alloy and a shatter-resistant screen.

    Apple may also reveal new AirPods Pro 2 earbuds at the event with enhanced sound quality and more sensors. The buds will reportedly be water-resistant and sweat-resistant.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Apple #Apple iPhone 14 #Apple iPhone 14 Max #Apple Watch Series 8 #Far Out
    first published: Sep 7, 2022 12:10 pm
