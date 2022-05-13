English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Apple to have limited in-person attendance at WWDC 2022

    The company has allowed developers register for a chance to get invited and are now sending out notices to people who have been randomly selected

    Moneycontrol News
    May 13, 2022 / 05:40 PM IST
    (Image Courtesy: Apple)

    (Image Courtesy: Apple)


    Last month, Apple announced the dates for its annual Worldwide Developer's Conference (WWDC). The event which is scheduled to run from June 6 to June 10 will be hosted virtually but Apple did let a few developers register to be randomly selected for in-person attendance at Apple Park in Cupertino, California.

    Also Read: Top Apple executive quits over return-to-office mandate

    Now Apple is sending out notices to the developers who have been chosen.

    Submissions to get a chance to be invited were open from May 9 to May 11. The event will still be pre-recorded and completely online, but the few developers who will make the trip to Apple Park will have a chance to watch the keynote live and take a tour of the developer centre at Apple Park.

    Also Read: Apple discontinues iPod after 20 years: A look at the journey of the iconic music player

    Close

    Related stories

    As with every WWDC, Apple will begin day one with announcements of new features in iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS. Developers will have a chance to interact with Apple engineers and get a preview of new technologies the company is working on.

    Meanwhile, Apple is reportedly working on folding display panels for the iPhone and iPad. The new screens will apparently be developed without a polarizer, allowing them to be developed thin, and be folded.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Apple #iOS #iPadOS #MacOS #tvOS #watchOS #WWDC 2022
    first published: May 13, 2022 05:40 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.