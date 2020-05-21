App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : May 21, 2020 10:21 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apple releases iOS 13.5 with Exposure Notification API for tracing COVID-19 cases - here's how it works

Apps that incorporate the Exposure Notification API will use Bluetooth to track and identify people in contact with an infected person.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Apple has rolled out the stable version of iOS 13.5. The biggest highlight of the new update is the Exposure Notification API that will be used to trace COVID-19 cases. Other new additions include Face ID enhancements when wearing a mask and group FaceTime changes.

Apple and Google, earlier this year, announced a collaborative effort to help curb the spread of the coronavirus by introducing contact-tracing tools to both iOS and Android. Both Apple and Google had said that they would still support countries that have opted for a “regional or state approach”. 

With the wider rollout of iOS 13.5, public health officials can make use of the Apple and Google Exposure Notification API to deploy contact-tracing applications. India, currently, has its own Aarogya Setu app that uses location and Bluetooth for tracing and tracking coronavirus cases.

Close

“Starting today, our Exposure Notifications technology is available to public health agencies on both iOS and Android. What we’ve built is not an app — rather public health agencies will incorporate the API into their own apps that people install. Our technology is designed to make these apps work better. Each user gets to decide whether or not to opt-in to Exposure Notifications; the system does not collect or use the location from the device; and if a person is diagnosed with COVID-19, it is up to them whether or not to report that in the public health app. User adoption is key to success and we believe that these strong privacy protections are also the best way to encourage use of these apps,” Apple and Google said in a statement.

related news

Apps that incorporate the Exposure Notification API will use Bluetooth to track and identify people in contact with an infected person. When two people are in close proximity, the devices will share an anonymous identifier. If an individual is tested COVID-19 positive, the device will transmit a list of people the user came in contact with and alert them.

The feature is ‘Off’ by default currently in India. One of the reasons could be that health authorities are yet to incorporate the Apple and Google Exposure Notification API in their apps. 

Apple has given some details about Exposure Logging in Settings > Privacy > Health > COVID-19 Exposure logging. It states that when enabled, the iPhone can exchange random IDs with other devices using Bluetooth. These random IDs are only stored in the exposure log for 14 days.

Apple and Google COVID-19 Exposure logging A

For the feature to work, other iOS and Android devices too need to have the app that features the Exposure Notification API. To ensure user privacy, Apple and Google state that temporary exposure keys are generated randomly instead of being derived from a tracing key. Further, all Bluetooth-associated metadata is encrypted.

The iOS 13.5 update also brings Face ID enhancements. As per the update log,

— Passcode field automatically presented after swiping up from the bottom of the Lock screen when you are wearing a face mask.

— Also works when authenticating with the App Store, Apple Books, Apple Pay, iTunes, and other apps that support signing in with Face ID.

Apple now also gives the user an option to control automatic prominence on Group ‌FaceTime‌ calls so video tiles do not change size when a participant speaks.

Users can get access to these features by updating their iPhones to iOS 13.5 via the OTA update available in the Settings app.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on May 21, 2020 10:18 am

tags #Apple #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Google #Technology

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

COVID-19 pandemic | AIIMS to conduct first autopsy to study how long virus stays in a body

COVID-19 pandemic | AIIMS to conduct first autopsy to study how long virus stays in a body

GST cut could have improved consumer sentiment, says Rajiv Bajaj

GST cut could have improved consumer sentiment, says Rajiv Bajaj

HCL to honour employees' bonus, no salary cuts for now: Report

HCL to honour employees' bonus, no salary cuts for now: Report

most popular

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

Cyclone Amphan leaves behind trail of destruction in West Bengal, 12 dead

Cyclone Amphan leaves behind trail of destruction in West Bengal, 12 dead

Double whammy: Social distancing amid coronavirus lockdown makes Cyclone Amphan evacuation more complex

Double whammy: Social distancing amid coronavirus lockdown makes Cyclone Amphan evacuation more complex

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.