COVID-19 pandemic | Aarogya Setu crosses 7.5 crore downloads: Everything you need to know about the contact tracing app

The Indian government’s COVID-19 contact-tracing app, Aarogya Setu, has crossed over 75 million downloads since its initial April 2 launch date. The app has been highly popular despite circling around several reports over privacy concerns.

Sanjay Dhotre, Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Communications, and HRD expressed satisfaction at the various measures undertaken and exhorted the departments to exert themselves to the utmost in the service of the nation while observing all norms of social distancing. He called this app one of the most important tools in fighting Covid-19 and one of the lifelines for common people during this global pandemic.

In case you are unaware of the features of Aarogya Setu, here is what the coronavirus contact tracing app offers.

Aarogya Setu features

The Aarogya Setu test will ask users a series of questions and use Bluetooth and location data to determine the level of risk of being exposed to the COVID-19 virus.

Firstly, the user needs to register on the app using their mobile number. After that, enter your personal details like name, age, gender, and profession.

After that, take the test by answering some simple questions related to the symptoms of the virus, travel history of the last 14 days, and if you have come into contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 or if you are a healthcare worker who has examined a COVID-19 patient.

It is recommended to take the Aarogya Setu test on a regular basis.

Alongside, the app also offers additional information on the Do’s and Don’ts, safety measures to prevent COVID-19, etc. There are also videos on how to maintain social distancing and how to stay safe.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

Aarogya Setu is available for download both on Android and iOS for free. To download Aarogya Setu, simply search for it on the Google Play Store for Android devices or Apple App Store for iPhone.