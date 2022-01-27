Apple releases fix for bug that breaks iCloud sync

Apple blamed an "underlying issue" for the problem

Apple has issued a fix for a bug that prevents data from third-party apps from syncing properly with iCloud.

Apple has now identified the problem and implemented a fix on the CloudKit backend, a framework that runs iCloud on iOS, macOS and web.

The Cupertino, California-based technology giant did not reveal what the problem was but in a post on its forum, it said the errors were akin to "request-throttling that may be affecting a specific user, or the container as a whole".

It also blamed an "underlying issue" that "caused an elevated number of these error responses to be returned to your CloudKit apps in certain situations".



Regarding the recent iCloud sync issue, I received a very kind and detailed response from Apple indicating that the underlying issue causing the 503 errors/sync failures has been fixed! (Please share!)

— Becky Hansmeyer (@bhansmeyer) January 26, 2022

Apple concluded by saying that issue was resolved. Developer's who spoke to 9to5Mac said Apple had reached out to them to confirm if they were still receiving error messages.

App developers had been facing the problem since November, with Apple not acknowledging the bug until now. The bug led to a lot of users seeing the error message, "Request failed with HTTP status code 503," which developers feared, would result in a negative perception of their apps in the eyes of consumers.