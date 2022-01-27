MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • HDFC
  • Future Of Mobility
  • PwC_India
  • Cred Avenue
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Finity
  • Masters Of Change
  • Masterclass for The Thoughtful Investor
Upgrade

Presenting Partner

Life Insurance Corporation of India

Moneycontrol

Budget 2022

Associate Partners:

  • Kotak Mutual Fund
  • Pharmeasy
  • Indiabulls
  • SBI

Presenting Partner

Life Insurance Corporation of India

Moneycontrol

Budget 2022

Technology Partner

Dell Technologies

Associate Partners

Kotak Mutual Fund
Pharmeasy
Indiabulls
SBI
Register Now!“Unlock Credit” Pre-Budget discussion on “Solving the enterprise lending and borrowing puzzle in Budget 2022” 29th January at 3pm
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Apple releases fix for bug that breaks iCloud sync

The bug would prevent third-party apps data from syncing with iCloud

Moneycontrol News
January 27, 2022 / 02:25 PM IST
Apple blamed an

Apple blamed an "underlying issue" for the problem


Apple has issued a fix for a bug that prevents data from third-party apps from syncing properly with iCloud.

Apple has now identified the problem and implemented a fix on the CloudKit backend, a framework that runs iCloud on iOS, macOS and web.

The Cupertino, California-based technology giant did not reveal what the problem was but in a post on its forum, it said the errors were akin to "request-throttling that may be affecting a specific user, or the container as a whole".

Also Read: Dutch watchdog fines Apple 5 million euros for failure to comply on app store

It also blamed an "underlying issue" that "caused an elevated number of these error responses to be returned to your CloudKit apps in certain situations".

Close

Related stories

Apple concluded by saying that issue was resolved. Developer's who spoke to 9to5Mac said Apple had reached out to them to confirm if they were still receiving error messages.

Also Read: Apple to let iPhones accept credit cards without extra hardware

App developers had been facing the problem since November, with Apple not acknowledging the bug until now. The bug led to a lot of users seeing the error message, "Request failed with HTTP status code 503," which developers feared, would result in a negative perception of their apps in the eyes of consumers.

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Apple #CloudKit #iCloud #iOS #MacOS
first published: Jan 27, 2022 02:13 pm
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.