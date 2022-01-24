Dutch watchdog fines Apple 5 million euros for failure to comply on app store

Apple iPad price in India starts at Rs 30,900 for the base WiFi model.

Apple was fined 5 million euros ($5.65 million) by the Dutch antitrust regulator on Monday for failing to comply with an order to open its app store to allow dating app providers to use alternative payment methods.

Apple on Jan. 15 said it had complied with the December order by the Authority for Consumers and Markets but the regulator said Apple has not done so.