Apple launches Beats Powerbeats Pro with H1 chip and Siri support

Apple-owned Beats has unveiled a new pair of wireless earbuds called Powerbeats Pro. It is the first ever truly wireless earphones launched by Beats.

The Powerbeats Pro is said to be an update to the Powerbeats 3 wireless earphones, which were wireless but the earbuds were connected with a cord.

It was first spotted in the iOS 12.2 beta code that showed some renders of the upcoming wireless audio product. The new wireless earbuds come with a new design, no cords, adjustable earplugs, and better audio.

With no ties, the new design makes way for a charging case with a lightning port that provides up to 24 hours of charge. Other major changes that differentiate the Powerbeats Pro from AirPods 2 are adjustable earplugs and volume rocker buttons to adjust the volume.

The audio device also comes with Apple’s proprietary H1 chip that is found in AirPods 2. The new chip provides faster performance, seamless connectivity and Siri support on the Powerbeats Pro. Apple had also claimed that the new chip offers better battery life.

On a single charge, the Powerbeats Pro can function for up to nine hours, nearly double than AirPods 2. It misses out on the wireless charging case but offers a fast-charging option that gives enough charge to function an additional four and a half hours runtime within five minutes of charge.

The Powerbeats Pro has been priced at $249 (approximately Rs 17,100), $90 more expensive than the AirPods 2 with standard charging case. What you get for the additional price is better battery life, four types of adjustable ear-plugs, and better noise isolation and different colour options— black, ivory, navy, and moss.