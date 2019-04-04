App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Apr 04, 2019 01:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apple launches Beats Powerbeats Pro with H1 chip and Siri support

The new wireless earbuds come with a new design, no cords, adjustable earplugs, and better audio.

Pranav Hegde
Whatsapp

Apple-owned Beats has unveiled a new pair of wireless earbuds called Powerbeats Pro. It is the first ever truly wireless earphones launched by Beats. 

The Powerbeats Pro is said to be an update to the Powerbeats 3 wireless earphones, which were wireless but the earbuds were connected with a cord.

It was first spotted in the iOS 12.2 beta code that showed some renders of the upcoming wireless audio product. The new wireless earbuds come with a new design, no cords, adjustable earplugs, and better audio.

With no ties, the new design makes way for a charging case with a lightning port that provides up to 24 hours of charge. Other major changes that differentiate the Powerbeats Pro from AirPods 2 are adjustable earplugs and volume rocker buttons to adjust the volume.

related news

The audio device also comes with Apple’s proprietary H1 chip that is found in AirPods 2. The new chip provides faster performance, seamless connectivity and Siri support on the Powerbeats Pro. Apple had also claimed that the new chip offers better battery life.

On a single charge, the Powerbeats Pro can function for up to nine hours, nearly double than AirPods 2. It misses out on the wireless charging case but offers a fast-charging option that gives enough charge to function an additional four and a half hours runtime within five minutes of charge.

The Powerbeats Pro has been priced at $249 (approximately Rs 17,100), $90 more expensive than the AirPods 2 with standard charging case. What you get for the additional price is better battery life, four types of adjustable ear-plugs, and better noise isolation and different colour options— black, ivory, navy, and moss.

It starts shipping in May in the US and 20 other countries. There is no information on the India release. The beats would be competing directly with AirPods 2, Bose SoundSport Free, and the recently launched Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless Earbuds.
First Published on Apr 4, 2019 01:21 pm

tags #Apple #Beats #Beats Powerbeats Pro #wireless earbuds #wireless earphones

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

James Hetfield Fans Respond to His Cop Role in Netflix's Ted Bundy Bio ...

Japan Fencing Association Suspends Coach For Slapping Player

First Official Report on Ethiopian Airlines Crash Released, Pilots Fol ...

‘Most Courageous Man I Know’: Priyanka Asks Wayanad to Take Care o ...

BJP MLA in Maharashtra Files Complain About Fake Facebook Profile, Pos ...

Doctor Can Abort Over 20-week Pregnancy to Save Woman's Life Without P ...

Man Beats Wife With Cricket Bat, Strangulates Her With Wire After He S ...

Pakistan Court Issues Notice to Ex-president Zardari for Hiding Assets ...

11-Year Old Girl Writes to Anand Mahindra on Twitter for Imposing Honk ...

EMIs to come down as RBI lowers repo rate

Read the full text of RBI monetary policy here

Congress just stirred the hornet’s nest with its manifesto

Welfare economics trumps market economics

Stay out, Noida village tells its BJP MP Mahesh Sharma

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex, Nifty turned volatile after RBI policy ...

Rate-sensitive stocks trade mixed post policy announcement; banks flat ...

Nifty Bank rallies 10% since February monetary policy, analysts see fu ...

RBI Monetary policy: Central Bank cuts GDP forecast to 7.2% from 7.4%

‘Congress manifesto dangerous and unimplementable’: How BJP’s bi ...

Christchurch terror attacks: Accused Brenton Tarrant to face 50 murder ...

Shazam movie review: DC finally realises borrowing the Marvel formula ...

RBI cuts repo by another 25 bps: Central bank’s rate cut spree and t ...

Premier League: Manchester City return to the summit with Cardiff vict ...

How Narendra Modi managed money: A look at the funds disbursed by Cent ...

Kaveri delta: Shrinking area and decreasing farm productivity hit sout ...

How the British transformed, subjugated the Punjab through canals — ...

Samsung phone buying guide (2019): Galaxy S10 to Note 8, best smartpho ...

Heath Ledger and the cinematic legacy to worship on his birthday

Dabangg 3 Exclusive: Salman Khan is hot but the Indore sun is hotter

Game of Thrones 8 Premiere: Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke, Maisie Willi ...

Ranbir Kapoor poses with Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor for a perfect f ...

Joker Teaser Trailer Review: Joaquin Pheonix skilfully brings the form ...

Karan Johar unveils his wax statue at Madame Tussauds with mom Hiroo J ...

Romeo Akbar Walter movie review: RAW is no Raazi but is definitely not ...

Will Smith checks off dancing in a Bollywood film from his bucket list ...

Parveen Babi Birth Anniversary: When the late actor picked on Amitabh ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.