you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 29, 2020 04:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apple iPhone SE (2020) tested by DxOMark; scores 101 overall points, 84 selfie points

Apple's affordable iPhone also managed 101 points overall camera score and a comendable 84 points selfie score.

Carlsen Martin

Reviews have been raving about Apple’s iPhone SE (2020). The cheap iPhone was lauded for its flagship-grade specifications. Now, the new iPhone SE’s has passed through DxOMark’s overall and selfie camera tests.

According to DxOMark’s tests, the iPhone SE (2020) managed an overall camera score of 101 points, similar to that of the iPhone XR. This should not come as a surprise considering the camera hardware on both iPhones is identical. The iPhone SE opts for a 12-megapixel single rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, optical image stabilisation, phase-detection, and up to 5x digital zoom.

The iPhone SE (2020) also managed a commendable selfie camera score of 84 points. The front camera has a 7-megapixel sensor with f/2.2 aperture and fixed focus. By today’s standards, both the front and rear camera on the new iPhone SE are pretty basic, especially when compared to the triple and quad cameras on Android devices at this price.

Close

The iPhone SE (2020) is well placed in DxOMark’s lists, one point below the Redmi K20 Pro (102) and levelled with the Google Pixel 3a. The selfie score tells a much better tale, with the affordable iPhone matching Huawei’s Mate 30 Pro 5G score of 84 points.

related news

The overall camera score is broken down into 103 points for photos and a very-strong 98 points for video. While the photo score is strong, the video score is arguably the best in this segment, managing to surpass the Galaxy S10+ 97 score.

DxOMark noted that the iPhone SE did a good job in metering exposure and contrast thanks to Apple’s automatic HDR. Colours on the iPhone SE were strong with DxOMark citing excellent colour balance and on-point saturation. Additionally, autofocus is reliable, quick, and consistent.

The iPhone SE’s camera did not do so well in managing noise and texture. DxOMark also cited that noise and loose of detail were more apparent on indoor or high-contrast shots. Portrait mode on the main and selfie cameras was decent, but not consistent. There is no dedicated Night Mode on the iPhone SE, and low-light photography does suffer on the iPhone SE. You can check out DxOMark’s iPhone SE (2020) review here.

Also Read: The new iPhone SE makes a very compelling case for best flagship killer and here’s why

In Pics | Is your iPhone getting iOS 14? Find out here

First Published on Jun 29, 2020 04:47 pm

tags #Apple #smartphones

